Storm Damage To Beaches

Written by YGTV Team on 12 April 2022 .

The Department of Environment says the recent storm damage has had a “huge” impact on local beaches.

Unfortunately, the recent storm damage has had a huge impact on our beaches. This has set back the preparation of them for the upcoming bathing season. The Department of the Environment is doing its upmost to have the beaches ready as soon as possible and asks the public for its understanding while works and clearing are underway.

An estimated 300 tons of rocks and debris alone needs to be cleared from Camp Bay. Little Bay has a significant accumulation of rocks on its shoreline. Flotsam and detritus has to be removed from Sandy Bay. The sand profile on Eastern Beach has shifted and needs re-positioning, with the added clearing of debris. The access road to Western Beach is covered and needs clearing of sand and seaweed. And Catalan Bay, Eastern and Western Beaches have had their concrete walkways shifted out of place, making them unsafe for public use; they will need to be removed and re-laid at a later stage, once the sand has been re-profiled closer to the start of the bathing season.

