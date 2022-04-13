Teenager Bailed With Curfew Conditions

Written by YGTV Team on 13 April 2022 .

A local teenager who appeared before the Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning after being charged with one count of Going Equipped for Stealing – has been bailed.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Ben Brown, 18, was bailed out with curfew conditions, meaning he has to stay at his mother’s residence from 8pm to 8am until his next court appearance on 10 May.

The teenager was arrested at 1:40am last Monday morning by Response Team officers, after members of the public reported that they had seen a person acting suspiciously at Queensway Quay.

On police arrival, officers found Brown in the area, who upon seeing the officers, is alleged to have discarded items including a tire iron on the floor.

He was then arrested and charged with Going Equipped for Stealing.





