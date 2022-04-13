Government Disappointed By TG And GSD Statements On Child Grooming Case

Written by YGTV Team on 13 April 2022 .

The Government says two full independent investigations have been held in respect of the child grooming case at Westside.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar is unsurprised but nevertheless, extremely disappointed, to see the apparently coordinated statements issued by the GSD and by Ms Marlene Hassan Nahon, once again showing both parties jumping on a populist bandwagon, without regard to the wellbeing of the individuals involved.

For the avoidance of doubt, TWO full, independent investigations have already been held in respect of these events.

The first was a police investigation which has also already been carried out and the Royal Gibraltar Police has determined, in possession of all the facts, that no prosecutions should ensue.

Additionally, the second is the Guzman Report, which no one has suggested is anything other than independent and a full analysis of the events in question.

An internal review arising from the findings of the Guzman Report is already underway. It will also be independent and will report to the Chief Secretary.

Ms Hassan Nahon has, therefore, in her attempt to politicise even this very sensitive issue, once again failed to understand that she is calling for Government to do something that Government has already done.

For their part, the GSD position is to call for the same investigation to be conducted at arm's-length’, demonstrating, whether intentionally or recklessly, a clear distrust of the Civil Service, the Royal Gibraltar Police, Ms Guzman QC and of the Chief Secretary to be independent to conduct internal procedures, as they each have been, and will continue to be, throughout.

This is also a deeply concerning challenge by the GSD to the integrity and independence of the Civil Service and its mechanisms, the Royal Gibraltar Police and a highly respected, independent member of the Bar.

Most worryingly, both the GSD and Ms Hassan Nahon, in their transparently coordinated press statements, completely neglect to consider the wishes or wellbeing of the individual involved, who is now an adult by the continued exposure of this matter to unhelpful and unnecessary public controversy.

Indeed, neither the GSD nor Ms Hassan Nahon have sought the views of the Government or the Department of Education before issuing their statements, showing a callous disregard for the facts as they seek to make a public controversy on which they can hang their political campaigning.

This is not a matter for political parties to score points on, but a sensitive case involving real people who do not deserve to be pawns in all to familiar party political spats designed to grab headlines but ignore the right way to handle a case such as this.





