Fourth Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Available For All Age Groups

Written by YGTV Team on 13 April 2022 .

The GHA will offer fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to all age groups, following its successful rollout to the over 60s and high-risk cohorts.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The Director of Public Health has not identified any safety concerns related to the rollout of fourth doses to the remainder of the population who may wish to take it.

The GHA currently has approximately 4500 doses in storage that are due to expire at the end of June. The Director of Public Health has advised that these should be made available to all those under the age of 60 who wish to receive a fourth dose. Whilst infection in this cohort is not currently resulting in significant disease, a fourth dose may give added protection over and above that offered by the booster (third dose).

Vaccine clinics are operational Monday – Friday, from 2:00pm to 8:00pm, except on public holidays. A further clinic is scheduled for Saturday 23rd April from 8:00am to 8:00pm. To book an appointment, please call 200 66966.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: ‘Gibraltar has COVID-19 vaccines available and it is sensible to offer these to anyone who wishes to take a fourth dose for added protection. I encourage all those who wish to take a fourth dose to arrange an appointment as soon as possible, before the end of June.’





