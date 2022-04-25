Reception For GFA U16s Development Squad

Written by YGTV Team on 25 April 2022 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD hosted a reception to celebrate the Gibraltar Football Association Under 16s Development Squads’ recent victory at the UEFA Development tournament in Malta.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

The team players, their parents and guardians and the technical team who accompanied them to Malta were hosted by His Worship in the Mayor’s Parlour at City Hall.

Minister for Culture, the Hon Prof. John Cortes MBE MP and Minster for Sport the Hon Steven Linares MP attended the reception to recognise the youth team’s great achievement in the tournament.

In his speech His Worship spoke about how the young players have shown teamwork and commitment and that the skills they have learnt in the sport will serve them wherever life takes them.

His Worship mentioned the invaluable support given to the players by their coaches, managers and mentors from the Gibraltar Football Association. He especially highlighted the emotional support and encouragement given to the Under 16s by their parents and guardians. All which in addition to the players’ talent and dedication have led to their success.

Coach Jonathan Sodi also gave a moving speech where he told his team how proud he was of their hard work and their achievement which will go down in the history books.

The players presented His Worship with a shirt signed by all the members of the team. His Worship concluded by congratulating all involved on the win and wished the team every success for the future.





