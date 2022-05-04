Gibraltar Defence Police Recruitment Weekend

Written by YGTV Team on 04 May 2022 .

The Gibraltar Defence Police recently hosted a recruitment weekend.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Forty candidates passed the sift process and attended the two assessment days held over the weekend.

The assessment days consisted of an early morning fitness training session, which was held at Garrison Gym. All candidates carried out the Multistage Fitness test, which is conducted to ensure that prospective police officers have a minimum level of fitness to be able to undertake their job role. Each candidate needed to reach a level of 7.6 to be able to qualify to the next stage.

Fifteen candidates passed the fitness test on the first day and thirteen on the second day.

The candidates then moved to GDP HQ in the HM Naval Base where they were divided into two groups. One group conducted a firearms assessment, and the other group conducted an academic assessment.

A total of 22 candidates passed the process, which was made up of twenty males and two females. Successful candidates were invited to attend an interview at a later date.





