Minister Cortes Meets Puzzle Champion

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2022 .

Minister for Culture John Cortes has met Gibraltarian Alma Belle Baharal to congratulate her on her achievements at the recent National Championships for Puzzles in Spain. Seven-year-old Alma, won 1st place in the Spanish National puzzle competition for 2022, in the Children A division. Alma completed her 100-piece puzzle in an extraordinary 13 minutes and 35 seconds.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The competition was organised by AEPuzz who is the Spanish Puzzle Association. The championship took place from the 23rd to 24th April, in Ávila, Spain.

The Minister for Culture, Prof. Dr John Cortes, said: ‘As a great fan of jigsaw puzzles, I am most impressed at Alma Belle’s achievement. Another proud moment for a Gibraltarian beyond our shores, and I am sure we all join in in congratulating this young lady!’





