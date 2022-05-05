GHA Welcomes Unite Vote to End Selective Industrial Action

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2022 .

The GHA Director General has welcomed the vote by Unite the Union members across Nursing to return to uniform, following agreements on both sides regarding contracts, resources, extra days and relief cover.

The Director General, Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘I wholeheartedly welcome the vote by members of Unite the Union to return to uniform. This represents a significant step forward in the commitment of both sides to work together to understand and address each other’s issues, with the wellbeing of staff and patients at the forefront of our priorities. I look forward to continuing to develop the working relationship between the GHA and Unite, building on the rapport established during the course of our regular meetings throughout the first half of the year.’



