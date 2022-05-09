Cross-Frontier Group Demands Agreement That "Ends The State Of Uncertainty"

Written by YGTV Team on 09 May 2022 .

The Cross-Frontier Group have called for an agreement on the treaty that regulates the European Union's relations with Gibraltar after Brexit following growing concerns over delays and the "uncertainty generated by the current situation on workers and businesses".

A statement from the Cross-Frontier Group follows below:

The trade union and business organisations that make up the Cross-Frontier Group have called on the responsibility of governments and demand an agreement on the treaty that regulates the European Union's relations with Gibraltar after Brexit. The Representatives of civil society express the growing concerns of citizens about the continuous delays and the uncertainty generated by the current situation on workers and businesses.

"Gibraltar and the “Campo de Gibraltar” deserve to get out of the situation of uncertainty in which we have been subjected to for years due to Brexit, and therefore we need an agreement that responds to the citizens of both communities and allows the deepening of their historical economic, human and cultural relations," with these words the Cross-Frontier Group defined its desires regarding the ongoing negotiation process and from which, the treaty that regulate the relationship between the European Union and Gibraltar should emerge.

The business and trade union organisations that make up this group have not wanted to hide their concern about the continuous delays that are taking place in the negotiation process and that affect and concern workers and businesses in the area, taking into account that the initial deadline set for the end of last year followed by a new one for the Easter week this year, have not been met.

In this regard, from the Cross-Frontier Group they have called on the governments to rise to the occasion and unblock the negotiation with a commitment that follows the path of the celebrated "New Year’s Eve Pre-Agreement".

"We are aware of the difficulties of the negotiating process, but we consider that if it has been possible to sign four memorandums and a preliminary agreement, the political will of our governments must make possible a definitive agreement that allows us to initiate a new stage of cooperation and neighbourhood relations that presupposes those who recognise themselves as friends and allies.

The Cross – Frontier Group believes that, the governments of Spain, the United Kingdom and Gibraltar must once again live up to the historical moment and must offer citizens a solution to a problem that affects the daily lives of thousands of people; and they must do so without delay to end the uncertainty suffered by the citizens of this area.

As it will be recalled, the Cross-Frontier Group is made up of trade union and business organisations, in addition to chambers of commerce, on both sides of the frontier and has proven to be a privileged interlocutor in recent years in everything that has to do with Hispanic Gibraltarian relations.