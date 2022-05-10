New Ambulance Staff Complete Emergency Response Driving Test

Written by YGTV Team on 10 May 2022 .

The GHA’s Ambulance Service recently held an Emergency Response Driving test for their three new Ambulance Care Assistant members of staff; Naomi Martinez. Francis Vallejo and Joely Borda.

Stuart Ryan, Chief Ambulance Officer (Ag), said: ‘I am absolutely delighted that Francis, Joely and Naomi have all successfully completed and passed their Emergency Response Driving Test. I would like to thank our driving instructors Mr Paul Watson and Mr Charlie Noguera for their continuous efforts in making this possible’.





