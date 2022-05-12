Chief Minister Meets Foreign Secretary

Written by YGTV Team on 12 May 2022 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia yesterday met the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss together with UK Minister for Europe James Cleverly.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Mr Picardo and the Foreign Secretary discussed the latest developments in relation to the ongoing negotiations on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union.

In addition to this, the ability of UK nationals who hold blue civilian registration cards to cross the border was also raised.

It was agreed thatthe objective ofthe two Governments is to convene a formal meeting ofthe Joint Ministerial Council in the coming weeks.

The Chief Minister and the Foreign Secretary last met in March.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo, said: “It was as much a pleasure as it was useful to see Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Minister for Europe James Cleverly with the Deputy Chief Minister, Joseph Garcia. We all continue to be strongly optimistic that we will be able to conclude a safe and secure agreement between the UK and the EU in relation to Gibraltar for the benefit of all parties, in particular the people of Gibraltar and ofthe region. The positive tenor ofthe current round ofthe negotiations this week confirms my own view in this respect.”





