GHA Hosts Graduation Ceremony for Nursing Students

Written by YGTV Team on 12 May 2022 .

The GHA has hosted a Graduation Ceremony for three Nursing student cohorts who completed their degree courses with Kingston University during the last two years. The postponement of graduation ceremonies due to COVID-19 has meant that this is a unique and special event, capturing three distinct cohorts in one ceremony.

The three-year programmes were entirely delivered and assessed locally by the School of Health Studies and practice partners within the Gibraltar Health Authority. Most of the students who successfully completed their studies in 2020 and 2021 were employed in Gibraltar soon after.



In total, 31 graduates were presented with their awards, including 11 individuals who completed an Adult Nursing (Hons) degree and 4 individuals who completed a Mental Health Nursing (Hons) degree. Additionally, 3 individuals completed a DipHE and are now employed as Enrolled Nurses.



Director of Nursing and Ambulance Services, Sandie Gracia, said: “I am extremely proud of every individual for their hard work. A special mention must be given to the cohort of BSc (Hons) 2017, who completed early in 2020 and joined the workforce during the early days of the pandemic. Their dedication to this profession is what helps ensure the quality of care in our services”.



Director General of the GHA, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said: “It is a fantastic day as we finally get to celebrate the achievements of these individuals. Their professionalism has meant that most of them have begun working as soon as they completed their courses and are already having a positive impact on Gibraltar”.



Minister for Health, Albert Isola, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone on not only successfully completing their studies, but their dedication to healthcare. These students will be the last cohorts to graduate with Kingston University, as the University of Gibraltar started delivering the BSc Nursing programme in September 2020. I wish these graduates every success for the future”.



