Ministry Of Equality Delivers Presentations At The University of Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 13 May 2022 .

The Ministry of Equality delivered a presentation on equality matters with a focus on disability, gender and race equality to students undertaking the second year of the BSc (Hons) in Adult Nursing at the University of Gibraltar.

A Statement from the Government follows below:

Two officers from the Ministry of Equality, Jason Belilo and Marlene Dalli, delivered a full day’s bespoke presentation on a range of equality issues, including diversity and inclusion, unconscious bias, stereotypes and disability language and etiquette.

The aim of the training was to introduce the concepts of equality, diversity and inclusion and to encourage participants to reflect upon the importance ofthese in the provision of high quality care within a health setting.

This event, which was opened by Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, continues and builds upon the work already undertaken by the Ministry of Equality in the field of diversity and inclusion with similar presentations having been delivered to the University of Gibraltar’s PGCE cohorts during the last three years. A total of 48 PGCE students have so far completed the training.

The Ministry of Equality also continues to deliver its Disability Equality andCustomerCare training for the public sector, through the Human Resources Department. Classes have resumed after the pandemic and commenced in January, and will continue throughout the rest of the year. So far during the training year 2021/22, 88 participants have completed the course and the total number of public sector officers having completed the training, to date, is 270.

Minister for Equality, the Hon. Samantha Sacramento said, “I am very pleased that the Ministry of Equality has once again been invited to deliver training at the University of Gibraltar. Our relationship with the University is already well-cemented with officers delivering training on equality, diversity and inclusion for PGCE students over the last three years. I am delighted that training on these matters at the University will now also include students on the BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing degree. It is vital that we continue to promote equality across the local community, not least with those in front-line work and who have a duty of care for others.”

Prof Catherine Bachleda, Vice Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar said, “I am delighted that the Ministry of Equality are enhancing understanding of equality for not only our PGCE students but now our nursing students and I look forward, with the Ministry's continued invaluable support, to being able to expand this important training across many more of our programmes.”





