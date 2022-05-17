Moroccan Day At St Bernard’s Lower Primary

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2022 .

St Bernard’s Lower Primary school held their second annual ‘Moroccan Day’ recently to coincide with the end of Ramadan and the festival of Eid.

The children and staff came to school dressed in traditional Moroccan dress and spent the day learning about Morocco, its culture and traditions which play such an important part in Gibraltar's own heritage and history.

The children engaged in a range of fun activities including tasting traditional foods and drink, expressive arts,traditional stories and exploringArabic writing and numerals. Our local expert Mrs Kaula El Andaloussi, the Imam’s wife and a pillar of the local community, came into school to share her personal experiences with each year group making it a truly significant and respectful day that comes at the end of a very special time in the Islamic year.

Headteacher Dr Lopez wanted to extend her thanks to Mrs El Andaloussi, Humanities Coordinator Ms Arnold and all the staff at St Bernard’s who went to great lengths to encourage a deep and meaningful appreciation of the Moroccan influences in our daily lives, both here in school and in the wider community.



