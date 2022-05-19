Let’s Talk Menopause!

Written by YGTV Team on 19 May 2022 .

Trudi Roscouet the founder of Vitality40Plus is coming to Gibraltar this week and will be hosting a MENOPAUSE AWARENESS conference, sponsored by William Hill, Lottoland and Sovereign Gibraltar. The half day event is on Friday 20 May from 10am – 1pm, on the Sunborn and will be split into three sessions: menopause awareness; the importance of menopause training in corporates and businesses and then finally tying in the Mental Health Awareness Month, looking at the psychological symptoms and how we can all improve our lives holistically.

“I am so excited to be returning to Gibraltar” Trudi said “My passion is engaging and coaching ladies and men through the menopause myriad and making sense of this phase of our lives to both parties. Men also need to be educated and I want to include them on my journey and all are encouraged to attend and learn more.”



Tickets are free and available from https://www.vitality40plus.com/menopause-awareness-gibraltar – book yours today.



Why we need to talk menopause



"What is the Menopause? Commonly called “THE CHANGE”! The word OLD is conjured in our heads or “The End”. But is it? Well, the answer is No! It might be the end of a woman’s ovary production but actually it is a real change in our lives – when children may leave, ailing relatives may need to be looked after, relationships end or in fact more responsibility at work.



"The average age of the Menopause is 51 years old. This of course does not mean it can’t happen sooner – in fact anything from 45 years. If you have entered this stage before 45, you are known to be in early menopause. The biggest influencing factor is the age of your mum or sisters when they first believed they had entered the Perimenopause. Symptoms can be quite intermittent at first – maybe a hot flash or an occasional night sweat. Periods may start to become irregular or heavier (or lighter). Sleepless nights may occur. Anxiety levels start to increase: a change in mood. However, the most worrying symptom for most women is the memory loss – the brain fog. Forgetting simple things, names or even where they are going. They then feel that this could be the early onset of dementia – this is very frightening particularly if dementia runs in your family. It was great to see Davina Mcall discussing this on television this month.



"There are 34 symptoms all in all – and I will be privileged to talk about this more at the forthcoming Chamber event in July. Education is the key and we need women to understand these symptoms so they can all have a right to live their best life.



"Of course, it is essential that we open the conversation in the workplace – and at home too. Women are desperate for corporates to open their doors. Allowing an introductory menopause session can then turn into something bigger. Women support women. Menopause champions may come forward. Consideration needs to be given to menopause policy to protect employees. Training needs to be given to younger line managers and also opening up the discussion to the male employees.



"Most men want to know or understand about the symptoms and how it affects their partners and work colleagues. There is no way of fixing it but learning to become an empath is a good step forward.



"Education is the key – from schools which would allow the word “Menopause” to be used and defined, home with mums being able to now freely discuss the onset of symptoms and how they are feeling and to the workplace. Women need to be able to talk to employers about how they are feeling. Sleepless nights can make symptoms even worse, or should I say more defined. I know I was there! Being able to say, “you are having a bad day” and be able to work from home when the hot flashes are so bad you may need to change clothes, are small changes that a company can embrace. Hybrid working is one of the good fall outs from covid but doesn’t help all workers – especially front-line staff such as nurses and teachers.



"The primary focus for corporates is to make their workplace inclusive. Ensure everyone has the option to understand the symptoms of the Perimenopause and to be able to have open discussions. It still amazes me how many women want to come forward with their stories – and once that door has been opened, they feel like a huge relief has been lifted.



"People like Davina McCall, Carolyn Harris MP and Dr Louise Newson have made it their mission to bring everything to the public eye. Of course, there are many other hidden heroes who have worked with governments to write and advise the NHS and NHS Inform and who have also written and produced national magazines like Menopause Matters.



"I am therefore very excited to have been invited to Gibraltar by Lottoland, William Hill and Sovereign Trust (Gibraltar) Limited to be their guest for our half day conference on Friday 20 May 2022 on the Sunborn. The invitation is extended to everyone who wants to find out more about the menopause – whether it be ladies who want to take ownership of their symptoms or corporate who wish to know how they can become a menopause accredited company.



"Now is the time to take action – not only for corporates but women as well. It is your time to take control of how you are feeling and not to put up with second best. You have one life – make it a good one!"