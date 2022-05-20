GHA Board To Host Public Meeting

The new GHA Board will host a public session on Thursday 26th May at 2:30pm in the Wessex Lounge at Gibraltar International Airport.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The Chair of the Board, Professor Ian Cumming, and Director General, Patrick Geoghegan, will deliver a presentation on the GHA’s Reset, Restart and Recover strategy, after which there will be an opportunity for members of the public to ask appropriate questions. Additionally, following the recent GHA announcement regarding the managed equipment service for Radiology and new Cardiac Catheterisation Suite, Dr Roger Moore, GHA Consultant Cardiologist will be giving a presentation on the new Cath Lab and benefits for the people of Gibraltar.

The GHA Chairman, Prof Ian Cumming, said: ‘A core part of the Reset, Restart, Recover strategy is to listen to our patients so that we can understand their concerns and priorities, and work alongside them to deliver the best possible service to Gibraltar. I am looking forward to engaging directly with our patients in this forum and having a frank and open conversation about the direction of the GHA moving forward. ’





