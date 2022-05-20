GHA Board To Host Public Meeting

The new GHA Board will host a public session on Thursday 26th May at 2:30pm in the Wessex  Lounge at Gibraltar International Airport.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The Chair of the Board, Professor Ian Cumming, and  Director General, Patrick Geoghegan, will deliver a presentation on the GHA’s Reset, Restart and  Recover strategy, after which there will be an opportunity for members of the public to ask  appropriate questions. Additionally, following the recent GHA announcement regarding the  managed equipment service for Radiology and new Cardiac Catheterisation Suite, Dr Roger  Moore, GHA Consultant Cardiologist will be giving a presentation on the new Cath Lab and  benefits for the people of Gibraltar. 

The GHA Chairman, Prof Ian Cumming, said: ‘A core part of the Reset, Restart, Recover strategy  is to listen to our patients so that we can understand their concerns and priorities, and work  alongside them to deliver the best possible service to Gibraltar. I am looking forward to engaging  directly with our patients in this forum and having a frank and open conversation about the  direction of the GHA moving forward. ’ 



