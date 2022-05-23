Local Teenager Wins 'I Live by the Sea' Global Photo Contest

Written by YGTV Team on 23 May 2022 .

15-year-old Alexander Sanchez-Soiza from the Nautilus Project has been selected as one of the winners of the ‘I live by the sea’ photo contest, placing Gibraltar on the map once again.

This year, they received 154 applications from 10 countries: Croatia, Gibraltar, Italy, Morocco, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain .



They received documentaries, short plays, dances, songs and photos related to the ocean.



The International jury selected 38 best photos from four different categories 5-12, 13-15, 16-18, 19-21.



A total of 104 young people got awarded in this year's edition of the contest with 6 best photos in each category, 14 best stories and 12 films.



An exhibition of the top photos together with information about top films and best stories will be presented as a part of the UN Ocean Conference 2022 in June in Lisbon with the winner’s receiving their diplomas early June.





