PossAbilities 'Hands-On' Nutrition Workshop

Written by YGTV Team on 30 May 2022 .

PossAbilities will be holding a ‘Hands-On’ Nutrition workshop led by Advanced Nurse Practitioner Emma Wood.

A statement from PossAbilities follows below:

‘Hands-On’ Nutrition is a workshop for those who are trying to navigate their way through meal time challenges, those facing barriers due to restricted diets, support with broadening options and guidance for those who may have select appetites - providing help to create nourishing meal plans within all ranges of appetite, with an adaptable and inclusive approach to food.

This workshop will be led by Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Emma Wood, who will be covering information on nutrition, useful tips and tricks, meal plan options, recipe ideas and help to create a healthy relationship with food. She will also be covering a Q&A session after the workshop to help individuals and families with any support they may need.

To book a place, please DM us or email us on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .