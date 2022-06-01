ERG Says Pride Was Hard Won

Written by YGTV Team on 01 June 2022 .

The Equality Rights Group (ERG) has welcomed the arrival of Pride month.

A statement from Equality Rights Group follows below:

Equality Rights Group (ERG) has today welcomed the arrival of June, a signal month reminding us all how important striving for equality and solidarity must be.

The freedoms enjoyed today in Gib for LGBT+ people comes as a result of a hard struggle for a very limited group of people. Those people stood up when it was tough.

GGR/ERG is proud to have started a movement for deep change which today means we can have a gay Mayor and governments and parties thatá support citizens' rights.

But as with other historical changes, it was those first pioneers in our community that made it possible for others today to enjoy the freedoms they deserve.

As Gibraltar’s foremost human rights organisation we are proud of our legacy and wish solidarity for all sectors of our community.

Last but not least, Pride is about commitment to the value of caring. And ERG will always place those high values over and above all others.