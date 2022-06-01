Government Publishes Command Paper Relating To Future Gambling Act

The Gibraltar Government has issued a Command Paper (31 May 2022) relating to the proposed repeal and replacement of the Gambling Act 2005.

https://www.gibraltarlaws.gov.gi/commandpapers

A statement from the Government follows below:

The consultation period will last until the end of August 2022 and the Gambling Division will be engaging with consultees through workshops, and direct representations as well as receiving and analysing written submissions.

TheAct will introduce a new regime for the Gaming Industry which is modern, innovative and fit for purpose for the next generation of Gaming business in an environment that is ever changing and is unrecognisable to what it looked like in 2005, when the current Act was introduced. The Act will redefine the activities that require to be licensed, and reinforce the importance of “substance” to firms operating from the Jurisdiction.

The work on this Act was started pre Brexit and held pending those discussions and stalled again when the Covid pandemic forced new priorities on HM Government of Gibraltar. The Act has been previously discussed with all firms in Gibraltar, and recently face to face meetings with all firms have encouraged them to consider the Bill and revert with their thoughts on the principles and substance of the Bill.

The Act will be a more flexible range of regulatory powers, but countered by statutory rights of Appeal. The Act maintains the distinction between the Minister as Licensing Authority and the Gambling Commissioner, but puts the Gambling Division and its staff on a statutory footing. The Act is an enabling and modernising Act which allows the Minister to make regulations and the Gambling Commissioner to issue codes; particularly in the area of consumer protection.

The Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola said: “The current Gambling Act has been very durable, but the nature of the industry has changed and the Act needed modernising to ensure that Gibraltar remains as a primary gambling hub for businesses that are increasingly multi jurisdictional. The B2B supply chain is now more diversified and we needed to establish proportionate control over the supply chain whilst ensuring ourB2Coperators receive the services they need in a fast moving environment. I am grateful to a small core of advisers for implementing progressive gambling policy through the drafting of the Bill. The shape of the Bill reflects Gibraltar’s wider regulatory approach and we now need to hear from stakeholders and are open to be persuaded on necessary refinements in bespoke areas.”





