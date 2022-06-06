Youth Service Isla Magica Trip

Written by YGTV Team on 06 June 2022 .

The Gibraltar Youth Service recently organised a day trip to Sevilla for a selected group of young people from Dolphins Youth Club.

A statement continued: “The Youth Service is all about creating opportunities and connecting with young people. Good behaviour, attendance, participation and dedication is something that is valued and always encouraged. It is therefore, always acknowledged and rewarded. As a result, 24 members from the Dolphins Youth Club who have been giving it their all, were carefully selected for a fun packed day trip in Sevilla.



“The group accompanied by staff members had a blast in the sunshine, exploring and enjoying the rides at Isla Magica, the impressive Fortress of Fuerte de San Felipe and cooled down at Agua Magica



“This summer is going to be amazing for members at the Youth Service. Visit our website for more details www.youth.gi”



For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 20078637.





