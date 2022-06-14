Financial Liaison And Intelligence Network Launched

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2022 .

The Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit (GFIU) in collaboration with the Gibraltar Bankers’ Association (GBA) has established a public-private partnership, known as the Financial Liaison and Intelligence Network (FLINT).

A statement from the Government follows below:

The partnership, which is being led by the GFIU is a collaboration between the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Customs, the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and a number of banks in Gibraltar. FLINT is an initiative that will bring together the collective experience and resources of public sector bodies responsible for countering money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, supported by industry experts within the banking sector. The partnership does not replace the legal obligations for each of the reporting entities to report suspicious activity reports. It will enhance and support the sharing of information between the members of the network through the legal gateways under Gibraltar’s legislative framework to prevent and detect crime.

The establishment of FLINT will ensure that all partners can work collaboratively to identify and address emerging and residual risks through strategic and operational intelligence. It will also provide a more comprehensive and better-informed analysis for future National Risk Assessments. The sharing of information by law enforcement can have greater benefits for understanding specific risks and vulnerabilities in Gibraltar. For example, it will assist in identifying and disrupting criminals from exploiting financial institutions through intelligence provided by the GFIU. FLINT will also provide opportunities at a strategic level to develop sectoral typologies on emerging or existing trends used by criminals.

The Director of the GFIU, Edgar Lopez, who is leading this initiative said: “FLINT will provide Gibraltar with an innovative way in which to protect the integrity of our finance centre. We already enjoy an excellent working relationship with the private sector but the formal establishment of this partnership will make us more effective in our efforts to fight economic crime. I am very grateful for the support that we have received from the Gibraltar Bankers’ Association and now look forward to developing FLINT further.”

Marvin Cartwright, the GBA’s President said: “I am delighted with the positive response to this initiative by the Banks which reflects our collective desire to be support the reputation of our jurisdiction”

In recent years, Public-Private Partnerships have become a key component within jurisdictions to tackle economic crime. FLINT is a reflection of the public bodies’ and banking sector’s determination to combine efforts to strengthen the integrity of Gibraltar’s finance centre.





