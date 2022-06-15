Cross Border Cultural Exchanges Planned

Written by YGTV Team on 15 June 2022 .

Minister for Culture John Cortes met with representatives of the Instituto de Estudios Campo gibraltareños last week to discuss opportunities for cultural exchanges and cooperation between Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Representing the Instituto were its Director Eduardo Briones, and the head of its Cultural Section Juan Carlos Ocaña, who is also the director of the Algeciras Symphony Orchestra, and who already has active contacts within Gibraltar's classical music fraternity.

Cultural exchanges, workshops, and projects, including the possibility of joint concerts, were discussed.

There is a great deal of interest in Gibraltar’s unique Cultural identity in the Campo de Gibraltar, and it is hoped that this contact will serve to promote this, and culturally enrich communities on both sides of the border.





