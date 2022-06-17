National Celebrations - 'Our Gibraltar' Exhibition

Written by YGTV Team on 17 June 2022 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), is inviting entries for the annual National Celebrations Photographic and Art Competitive Exhibition. The exhibition will run from Wednesday 31st August to Friday 23rd September 2022.

A statement from GCS and the SDGG follows below:

The competition is being produced in conjunction with the Fine Arts Association and the Gibraltar Photographic Society and is open to Gibraltarians and residents in Gibraltar aged 16 and over (as on 30th August 2022). The theme is ‘Our Gibraltar’ and participants may submit a maximum of four entries but no more than two per category. Works must be original and not previously entered competitively.

The Prizes are as follows:

The Ministry of Culture Award for Overall Winner £1,500*

The Our Gibraltar Art Award – Painting, Drawing, Prints, Digital Painting and Sculptures

1st Prize - £750

2nd Prize - £250

The Our Gibraltar Photography Award – Photographs and Digital Work

1st Prize - £750

2nd Prize - £250

*The Overall Winner entry will become property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry Forms can be obtained from:

www.culture.gi/forms

John Mackintosh Hall / The City Hall

Fine Arts Gallery

The Photographic Society

GEMA Gallery

Mario Finlayson National Gallery

All works must be handed in between Monday 22nd and Wednesday 24th August at the Fine Arts Gallery from 9am to 4pm.

For any enquiries, please contact the GCS Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on 200 67236, or the Fine Arts Gallery via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on 200 52126.





