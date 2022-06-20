Gibraltar Marine Interpretation Centre Launched

20 June 2022

The Minister for the Environment, John Cortes, inaugurated the Gibraltar Marine Interpretation Centre at Europa Point on Friday.

The facility has been designed by technical staff from the Department of the Environment and builds on the existing and hugely successful Tovey Cottage Interpretation Centre found in the heart of the Gibraltar Nature Reserve.

Located adjacent to the children’s park at Europa Point,the Gibraltar Marine InterpretationCentre provides an ideal platform to showcase the biodiversity found in the Gibraltar Marine Reserve as well as the habitats, species and heritage assets found in Europa Point generally. The centre is equipped with a number of digital displays that provide interactive content on the rich variety of flora, fauna and invertebrates that can be seen in the area. The Centre is currently made available to schools that may want to receive educational talks from the Department or use the site as a base for their project-based learning activities.

The Centre can be used as a base for a wide number of nature and heritage based activities, given the close proximity of Harding’s Battery, Nun’s Well, and other locations, and the large amount of information present interpretation panels in the area.

The vision, however, is to shortly open the site to members of the public and tourists alike who are interested in learning about all the things that make up Gibraltar’s unique natural environment, in particular migration and the Marine Environment.





