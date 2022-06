Minister Isola to Address Parliament in Respect of FATF Announcement

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2022 .

The Government says it notes the call by the Opposition for a Ministerial Statement following the announcement by the FATF to grey list Gibraltar.

The Government refers to its Press Release of the 17th June 2022 in respect of this matter and confirms that the Minister for Digital & Financial Services, Albert Isola, will address Parliament in respect of this issue during the forthcoming Parliamentary session.