GCS Summer Workshops And Activities

Gibraltar Cultural Services is offering several workshops and activities for young people to enjoy this summer. 

A statement from GCS follows below:

The programme includes two art related workshops and a yoga session for  kids at GEMA Gallery. Outdoor Storytelling sessions and a Summer Book Club at the John  Mackintosh Hall Library are also part of the offering. The latter aims to encourage young  readers to keep up their reading, explore new books and advance their reading skills over the  summer months.  

GEMA Gallery will be embracing the summer season with another specific curation, focusing  on Gibraltar’s beaches and coastline. The last vault will see artworks from a variety of artists  and styles showing off another collection of works which have not been seen together before;  a subject matter that continues to capture the interest of artists.  

The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery will offer an updated discovery trail for young  people with other interactive material available for our younger visitors. Newly acquired  works by Mario Finlayson will also be on display. 

A Street Art Mural walk is part of the programme too, encouraging participants to learn about  Gibraltar’s murals and artists with interesting ideas and concepts shared. An ideal family  outing, which has proved extremely popular with schools this past year. 

Booking is essential for all events. Please call 20049161 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information and bookings.  

 

 

GCS SUMMER PROGRAMME 2022 

 

GEMA Gallery, Tuesday 12th July,11am to 12 noon  

‘Move to Create Workshop’ with Zoe Bishop 

This workshop will offer a series of game where children can collaborate by creating art  through enjoyable activities. The workshop is suited for children aged 6-11.  

 

GEMA Gallery, Tuesday 19th July, 11am to 12 noon.  

Art Workshop with Gabriella Martinez 

An art workshop/ craft class for ages 7-12. The class will be summer themed, inspired by our  temporary exhibition on show.  

 

GEMA Gallery, Tuesday 26th July, 11am to 12 noon.  

Yoga with Kationa Matto from Mindspace Project 

Ideal for children aged 4-8. Please bring a yoga mat or towel to sit for the session. 

 

Street Art Mural Tour 

Thursday 21st July 11:00am 

This will entail a fun and interactive tour where you will learn about the artists and murals,  whilst walking through different streets and areas in Gibraltar. An ideal family outing,  children to be accompanied by adults. Booking is essential. Call 20049161 or email  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more details. 

 

Summer Book Club from the John Mackintosh Hall Library 

An initiative to encourage young people to read over the summer. Organised by Gibraltar  Cultural Services, young readers will set their own reading goals for the summer months. They will meet every other week and are encouraged to discuss their favourite characters,  plots, book choices and more. Sessions will take place, from the library every other  Wednesday throughout July and August, starting on Wednesday 13th July (27th July and  10th & 24th August) from 11:00am to 12noon.  

Booking is essential. 

 

Summer Storytelling starting at 10am 

The popular Storytelling sessions will be on tour for the summer with outdoor areas and  other interesting venues used 

Mario Finlayson National Gallery, City Hall - Thursday 21st July 10am Commonwealth Park - Thursday 28th July 10am 

Campion Park - Thursday 4th August 10am  


