Chinese Rocket Seen From Gibraltar As It Re-Entered Atmosphere

Written by YGTV Team on 21 June 2022 .

The re-entry of a Chinese rocket into the Earth’s atmosphere was captured on film by amazed residents on the Rock and across the border shortly after midnight.

According to a spokesperson for the Gibraltar Astronomical Society, the CHANG ZHENG 2F rocket re-entered the earth’s atmosphere and subsequently broke up.

“These are not rare events as we usually also get satellites from Russia or USA have also been made to enter the earth after these satellites have been decommissioned.

“In last night’s case this particular rocket was used to carry Chinese astronauts (Taikonauts)to the Chinese Space Station (CSS) on the 5th June 2022. It was the third mission with astronauts, that have used the Chang Zheng 2F of the Chinese National Space Administration(CNSA).”