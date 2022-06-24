GRUB - Curated Food And Drink Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2022 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce the staging in Gibraltar of the inaugural edition of ‘grub’, curated food and drink festival, jointly produced by Word of Mouth and Gibmedia.

A statement follows below:

This exciting and neweventin Gibraltar’s cultural calendarwilltake placeon Friday5thAugust atop Gibraltar’s historic city walls at Wellington Front.

The event will feature one off ‘pop up’ food + drink stalls run by restaurants, chefs and mixologists from London, Gibraltar, Spain and further afield. Diners will enjoy a curated and intimate eating and drinking experience with DJs set in beautiful and unique surroundings.

‘Grub’ will be a ticketed event, with the price of the ticket including all food and some drink. Wander from stallto stall,or reserve a private tablewith privatewaiter. After enjoying five amazing courses, spend the rest ofthe evening in the cocktail area featuring a rum cocktail bar, gin bar, wine bar and beer bar, together with other refreshments. Cocktail only tickets will be available.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday 5 July 2022 at 11:00 hrs via buytickets.gi

Stay tuned to “grub” socials on Instagram / Facebook / Twitter :@cometogrub , and local press, for more details as they are released in the coming days.



