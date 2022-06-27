MAG Concerned About Entertainment Licensing

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) says it is extremely concerned with the "current implementation of law affecting local venues which provide music".

A statement from MAG follows below:

Until recently venues were able to provide live music with a basic entertainment licence without interference, unless a noise complaint was made against them. This allowed their clients to enjoy an array of music performed by local musicians.

The authorities are currently asking for local venues to obtain a B Licence in order for them to provide entertainment, at a cost of £25 per event or £300, which covers multiple events in the month. This sudden increase of price has made local restauranteurs and bar owners reconsider live music, keeping in mind that they also have to cover the cost of paying the musicians. MAG has already been informed of one venue who will definitely cease to offer music and of a number of venues who are now questioning if they can afford to continue offering this service. We are concerned as this will prevent our members from being able to perform on a regular basis, which in turn reduces their growth as a musician.. As a side note, this will also affect the tourist product that Gibraltar offers, as tourists who come to Gibraltar on holiday, appreciate and enjoy music in our venues. A lack of entertainment may negatively impact on the reviews given about Gibraltar by our visitors

This law also affects the work that MAG has been undertaking with our youth, helping them to develop the skills and confidence to perform in a live scenario. This will impact on future generations of performers and musicians. We have a great talent pool in Gibraltar and it would be a shame to lose this, due to an antiquated law, which can be amended to respect all those affected.

MAG is asking the government to produce a draft legislation which takes into consideration the needs of the businesses affected, local musicians and the rights of those people affected by music interrupting their peace at home. Current legislation is not robust and adaptable enough to adequately monitor all of these requirements in an adequate manner; and in the meantime we risk losing live entertainment locally. We are also asking government for a temporary relaxation of these laws (with certain guidelines to be set) whilst we work with them to produce such a legislation.

Local culture is our responsibility, so we ask the authorities to help us protect and enhance local culture.