GFSB Releases List of Requests For This Year’s Budget
The GFSB, working on behalf of its members, have written to the Chief Minister with a list of requests for consideration for this year’s Budget. The GFSB has said that a lot of local businesses are still finding it hard to get back on track and are facing continuous challenges.
The GFSB therefore have requested the following:
- No increase in Social Insurance contributions
- No increases in rates or utilities
- No increase in corporation tax
- Gibraltar Business Nurturing Scheme to be revived and improved
- Implementation of new Business Licensing Act
- Concerted effort to reduce the red tape and bureaucracy for businesses combined with increased efficiency in business facing services