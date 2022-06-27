GFSB Releases List of Requests For This Year’s Budget

The GFSB, working on behalf of its members, have written to the Chief Minister with a list of requests for consideration for this year’s Budget. The GFSB has said that a lot of local businesses are still finding it hard to get back on track and are facing continuous challenges.

The GFSB therefore have requested the following:



- No increase in Social Insurance contributions



- No increases in rates or utilities



- No increase in corporation tax



- Gibraltar Business Nurturing Scheme to be revived and improved



- Implementation of new Business Licensing Act



- Concerted effort to reduce the red tape and bureaucracy for businesses combined with increased efficiency in business facing services
























