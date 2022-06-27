Ministry of Equality Delivers Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Presentation to Mark PRIDE month

Written by YGTV Team on 27 June 2022 .

The Ministry of Equality delivered a presentation on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion matters to mark Pride month. This is part of the work undertaken by the Ministry to promote a greater awareness and understanding of LGBTQ+ matters.

The event was opened by Samantha Sacramento, Minister for Equality. His Worship the Mayor, Christian Santos was invited to speak as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and was described by the Minister for Equality as a role model to others which he himself did not have growing up.



The presentation, which was delivered by Ministry of Equality’s Marlene Dalli was similar to others delivered throughout the course of the year, focused on the key concepts of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, legislative changes and how to be an LGBTQ+ ally. The event was also an opportunity for members of the public to become better acquainted with the work of the Ministry of Equality and for officers of this Ministry to hear directly from members of the LGBTQ+ community. The floor was open to questions and discussions led by Ministry of Equality’s Jason Belilo.



Minister Sacramento said, “I was very pleased to be able to open today’s presentation and to mark Pride in this way, especially after a weekend of such a successful visual representation of Pride. It is important to continue to educate all members of the community and to eradicate any pockets of intolerance that may exist. HM Government of Gibraltar, through my team at the Ministry of Equality, will continue to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ matters and to foster inclusivity and we wish to also engage members of the public in doing so as well. It is important for the Ministry of Equality to hear directly from relevant stake-holders and therefore I was very pleased to be able to hold this out-reach event where the public could learn more about the work undertaken by the Ministry of Equality.”





