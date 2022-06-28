GRA Takes Part In International Initiative To Address Rising Threat Of Credential Stuffing Cyber Risk

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority and several international data protection and privacy regulators have released guidance on “credential stuffing attacks”, to combat a significant and growing global cyber threat to personal information.  

A statement from the GRA follows below:

A credential stuffing attack is a cyber-attack method that exploits an individual’s  tendency to use the same credentials (e.g., username/ email address and password  combination) across multiple online accounts. These attacks are automated and often  large scale, using stolen, legitimate credentials obtained from unrelated data breaches  to access user accounts across other online sites.  

Data protection authorities from Canada, Gibraltar, Jersey, Switzerland, Turkey and  the United Kingdom worked together under the umbrella of the Global Privacy  Assembly’s International Enforcement Cooperation Working Group to develop the  guidance to help individuals and commercial organisations identify this malicious  behaviour, prevent and protect against it. 

As part of the group’s research and efforts on the topic, a survey was conducted to  establish the visibility of credential stuffing attacks to data protection and privacy  authorities, as well as the extent of their impact on personal data. The group also  engaged and collaborated with relevant stakeholders, seeking their input and  comments on the work carried out.  

The material produced serve as recognition of the global threat to personal data from  credential stuffing, in addition to assisting both organisations and the public in  preventing, detecting or mitigating the risk from such attacks. 

The GRA has today disseminated the guidance locally to assist organisations and the  general public to mitigate and protect against the risk of credential stuffing attacks. 



