Commodore Steve Dainton Leaves The Rock

Written by YGTV Team on 01 July 2022 .

Today, Commodore Steve Dainton bids farewell to The Tower and Her Majesty’s Naval Base after two years as Commander British Forces Gibraltar (BF Gib).

Commodore Dainton arrived in Gibraltar in 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He will now head back to the United Kingdom and take up his promotion to Rear Admiral. He left The Tower aboard patrol boat HMS Cutlass with his wife, Caroline, waved off by staff.



During his time in Gibraltar, Commodore Dainton has been instrumental in the implementation and development of plans in support of the Integrated Review, he has led British Forces Gibraltar during the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting resilience plans to help protect Gibraltar against the virus as well as being committed to contingency plans surrounding ongoing EU exit negotiations.



As well as being the instigator for the First Armed Forces Day here in Gibraltar, in 2021, Commodore Dainton oversaw the arrival of HMS Cutlass and HMS Dagger and has championed the development of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s new maritime capability.



Commodore Steve Dainton said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here and I am very sad to leave. I was very fortunate when I found out that I was coming to Gibraltar. I have been coming back to Gibraltar since I was 18, so it has become my second home.



“I have had the privilege of working with some fantastic people whilst being here.”





