Special Needs Action Group's Budget Statement

Written by YGTV Team on 05 July 2022 .

Below follows SNAG’s statement on this year’s Budget:

The Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) has been following the developments of this week’s budget closely. We have allowed for all budget addresses and developments to end before releasing a statement in relation to disability and special educational needs as we thought it would be the most appropriate thing to do.

SNAG is happy to note the increase of the Disability Allowance in line with inflation and how this will benefit the recipients of this allowance. It, however, reminds the government of the many people that await replies to their applications or have had their applications rejected. Many of these individuals need this allowance for a multitude of different reasons. Increasing this allowance in line with inflation is a positive step but reviewing the entire Disability Allowance process so that those who really need it benefit from it is a matter that must be given priority. SNAG notes the number of concerns that it receives about this matter, and applications that are rejected on the basis that a person’s disability is not deemed to ‘impair them sufficiently’. We ask for a greater understanding as to the fact that not all disabilities are the same, they are not all visible and they all present financial challenges that this allowance will go a long way to help these individuals. Furthermore, families allocate most of this allowance in paying for services such as therapy and mental health provisions, to name a few, both in Gibraltar and Spain because, in most cases, the Government is clearly not able to provide the services they desperately need. Persons with SEN and disabilities need a comprehensive approach that will not only increase the disability allowance in line with inflation, but also ensures that all those who truly require support receive it. The entire process also needs to be carefully mapped out and clearly presented in guidelines made available to claimants and their families so they know what they can reasonably apply for with the assurance that every individual will be treated fairly and transparently. Indeed, shortly after this year’s budget proceedings we have been receiving concerns from families about changes in the categorization of their family members conditions from ‘disability’ to ‘difficulty’ and we wait for clarity on how this will impact the services that they receive.

SNAG also notes with great excitement the honorable Minister Cortes comments on the Hydrotherapy services in St Martins School. We note that new St Martins school has now been opened for a full academic year and as far as we are aware hydrotherapy services have not yet been offered to students due to several different delays. We look forward to the service starting officially in September and being offered to the pupils of St Martins school more widely as the benefits of hydrotherapy for children/young adults with special needs and disabilities are well documented. Once this service is properly established, out of the box thinking and good planning could mean that this service could be extended to those with SEN and disabilities within other schools, so that this facility benefits more children who need it.

SNAG is pleased to hear of the Government’s commitment to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and hopes that the review of the Disability Act 2017, which was promised by the Special Needs and Disability Liaison and Coordinating office last year, is imminent and actually involves a more accurate implementation of the Convention, giving persons with disabilities the rights that they still do not enjoy in a society as progressive as the one described in some of the budget speeches this week. Although SNAG is slightly confused as to which department is now carrying out the review and/or heading what will eventually become the Disability Strategy, we urge for clarity on the process and priority to be given to this, so that persons with SEN and disabilities can finally have the comprehensive strategy that they deserve.

SNAG notes that little attention has been given to the systemic failure of therapy provision within the GHA. It is unclear how this will be addressed by budgeting for new therapists and therapy aids. It also notes that areas in need of urgent attention and investment such as the continuing education of young adults of persons with SEN and disabilities have also not been addressed or tackled in any way. The mounting concerns and urgent need for a multi-disciplinary approach to SEN/Disabilities which is most pressing within the GHA but also needed in all other departments and managed holistically for the positive outcomes of services users and their families still fails to have been established successfully. There is also a very urgent need to address the very real need of children that cannot be provided with the necessary care within our schooling system due to their needs. SNAG does not believe that the solution is to ‘force’ these individuals and/or their families out of Gibraltar to receive proper education. These are only a few examples of urgent issues that needs to be addressed. It reminds the Government that those who most need their support should not be forgotten during these difficult times and that more attention should have perhaps been afforded to these members of our community within this year’s budget addresses from the relevant ministers and from the relevant shadow ministers. SNAG will not shy in saying that more attention should have been given to these urgent and pressing matters that are affecting so many persons and families who have been for years in a state of desperation with the current state of services, by all sides of the house.

Finally, we note with great excitement, the Honorable Minister Sacramento’s announcement of the introduction of the Healthy Athletes Program in Gibraltar with Special Olympics. SNAG echoes her sentiments about Ms Annie Risso, who is nothing short of remarkable, and the benefits of the Special Olympics together with this initiative. We again emphasize the benefits of all stakeholders working together and everyone being included to make the impact of programs and initiatives even better and more far reaching. When everyone is included - everybody wins!