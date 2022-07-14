Joely Borda Wins Mrs Gibraltar 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 14 July 2022 .

The Mrs Gibraltar 2022 show was held on Friday the 8th July at the Alameda Open Air Theatre.

A statement follows below:

It started at 21:30 with its BollyGib theme. A fusion of Bollywood and Western culture.Dancer Ayla Santos Pizarro accompanied the then Mrs Gibraltar 2019 in th opening sequence. As they do every year they like to represent the different cultures that make up the Gibraltarian one and this time it was our Indian Community.

The 10 lovely candidates came in to the stage with flare in a routine that incorporated Bollywood style dance and modelling.

They had adapted the show to hold a rendition to the recently departed Claire Borrell who did so much for Domestic Violence victims and founder of the Woman in Need charity foundation. This included a video on domestic violence at its effects including statistics and myths.



The night was filled with rhythm, music and elegance. The attendees were treated to the lovely voice of Ella Vinet who sang Natural Woman and Never Enough from The Greatest Showman. The big moment arrived and the prizes were announced. This year they incorporated the public vote award.