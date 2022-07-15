PC William Cross Returns From Firearms Instructor Course

Written by YGTV Team on 15 July 2022 .

The Gibraltar Defence Police’s PC William Cross has returned from completing an eight week Firearms Instructor Course in Scotland.

A statement from the GDP follows below:

PC Cross began his GDP career in 2016 as a police constable. Since being in the force he has carried out various roles, but he has always expressed an interest in the Firearms Instructor Course.

He became an Authorised Firearms Officer in 2018 bringing skills to the GDP that he had already acquired when working in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. These skills included learning about weapon handling, shooting skills, less lethal options and tactics. He completed scenario-based training which took place inside buildings, vehicles and open areas to demonstrate critical decision-making in a pressured environment.

Cross spent eight weeks in Kinloss Barracks in Scotland where he learnt how to deliver tactical training, qualification shoots and participated in classroom based-lessons.

On completion of the National Firearms Instructors course, PC Cross will be mentored by another instructor for a few weeks. He will be able to deliver training on armed tactics as well as deliver fitness test and personal safety training. Firearms Instructors are responsible for making sure that new recruits and new entrants learn all the skills required as a Police Authorised Firearms Officer.

GDP’s PC William Cross said: “Apart from the weather, I really enjoyed the course and I’m looking forward to my new role within the GDP.”





