Water Quality Remains High In All Beaches

Written by YGTV Team on 19 July 2022 .

The Environmental Agency's latest assessment has shown that the water quality at our beaches remains high.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The water quality is assessed by regular testing of samples, and uses the methodology established by the EU, which is a cumulative assessment over the four preceding years. The latest assessment available for a full year, that for 2021, shows all our beaches categorised as ‘Excellent’, except for Western Beach which is listed as ‘Good’. Up until 2018,Western Beach had been labelled ‘Poor’, with Sandy Bay only achieving ‘Sufficient’ until 2017.





