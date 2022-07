Adelaide Baglietto Signs Up For Mrs Classic 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 20 July 2022 .

Adelaide Baglietto has signed up for this year’s Mrs Classic 2022.

A statement from the Mrs Gibraltar Pageant follows below:

Adelaide Baglietto

52 years old

Volunteer Charity Worker

Married for 34 years

Mother of two sons

Why have you decided to sign up ?

I decided to sign up to Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 to live a totally different and challenging new experience, meet new people and have lots of fun along the journey.