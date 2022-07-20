Angela Martine Traverso Signs Up For Mrs Classic 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 20 July 2022 .

Angela Martine Traverso has signed up for this year’s Mrs Classic 2022.

A statement from the Mrs Gibraltar Pageant follows below:

Angela Martine Traverso

51 years old

Teaching Assistant

Married for five years

Mother of four children

Why have you decided to sign up?

I decided to sign up for Mrs Gibraltar Classic because I wanted to experience something totally outside of my comfort zone. To be able to look back and be proud of myself for taking part, to show my daughter that you can do anything that you set your heart and mind to and most of all to enjoy every aspect of the whole experience.