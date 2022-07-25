Michelle Manning Signs Up For Mrs Classic 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 25 July 2022 .

Michelle Manning has signed up for this year’s Mrs Classic 2022.

A statement from the Mrs Classic Pageant follows below:

Michelle Manning

53 years old

Dog Boarding Kennels

Engaged for 2 years

Mother of 3 Children & Grandmother to 2 Granddaughters

Her hobbies are Skydiving / rehoming unwanted abandoned dogs, charity work and beauty makeovers. Her idea of a perfect day would be relaxing by the pool all day. She decided to sign up to Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 as she works with animals all day every day, she doesn't often have the time to dress up or to feel glamorous. She does love her job, but wearing trainers and running around after dogs all day every day can take away all femininity you once had the pleasure to feel. Apart from this, She wants to show that no matter what a chosen womens choice of career is, she must always take the time for herself, to feel empowered enough to reconnect with her inner and outer beauty and never lose sight of what makes you smile. No matter the day-to-day obligations we face each day, we must not forget to have fun and do it with a smile. Not to forget......Her 16 year old granddaughter Skye Sofia pleaded with me to enter. With her eyes filled with excitement, how could she refuse, she would feel forever guilty if she refused her.