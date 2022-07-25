Minister Linares Sends His Best Wishes To Team Gibraltar At The Commonwealth Games

Written by YGTV Team on 25 July 2022 .

The Commonwealth Games 2022 which is being held in Birmingham will start on Thursday with the traditional Opening Ceremony.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Gibraltarian athletes will parade out proudly behind our flag and will stand toe to toe with thousands of other athletes from around the Commonwealth.

Team Gibraltar made up of athletes representing the sports of Athletics, Cycling (Road and MTB), Rhythmic Gymnastics, Swimming, Squash, Triathlon and Weightlifting will be involved in top class competition as from Friday 29th July.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares, who will be present during the Games, has wished the team well and said.: “It goes without saying that each and every one of those who form part of Team Gibraltar will be worthy ambassadors for Gibraltar. The Games marks four years of hard work and graft, with countless hours oftraining and sacrifice in order to initially make the qualifying standards and then get themselves as ready as possible to perform. It has been taxing on their personal and professional lives and their efforts and that of their coaches, officials and the committee of Commonwealth Games (Gibraltar) cannot be underestimated. I will be attending the Games which presents me with a great opportunity to meet and discuss issues with my counterparts, something that has become particularly importantin the current climate. Ultimately though, I will be supporting the team not only as their Minister for Sport but as a proud of Gibraltarian. Good luck to all!”





