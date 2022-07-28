Government Says GSD Statement on Financial Secretary is “Absolute Nonsense”

Written by YGTV Team on 28 July 2022 .

The Government has said that the statement from the GSD in respect of the return of Albert Mena to legal practice “is no more than provocative nonsense.”

A statement continued: “The government will continue to work with Mr Mena on the BREXIT deal as necessary, although his work on analysis and input has already been finalised for the negotiation. He will nonetheless continue to provide input as required. The idea that there is any read across to the situation with the public finances is entirely contrary to the statement from Mr Mena himself.”



The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "The GSD have added nothing in their statement on Mr Mena's return to practice except to fail to congratulate Mr Santos on his appointment or thank Mr Mena for his work to date. The GSD do nothing but to raise mindless conjecture. The planned returned of Mr Mena to legal practice, five years later than planned, should be a moment to reflect on the excellent work done by him in post and in training a worthy successor from within the civil service. I am not surprised the GSD fail to do any of that and prefer to speculate with no reason. It's the way of the new GSD."



