Rossanna McGillivray Signs Up For Mrs Classic 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 01 August 2022 .

Rossanna McGillivray has signed up for this year’s Mrs Classic 2022.

A statement from the Mrs Classic Pageant follows below:

Rossanna McGillivray

62 years old

Scorpio

Retired

Married for 35 years

Mother to 1 son

Her hobbies involve dancing, swimming and reading.

Her idea of a perfect day would be spending time with her family, traveling and making new memories with them.



She decided to sign up to Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 because although it has always been something that has caught her attention from a very young age, she has never had the confidence to do it. Now that she is turning 63 years old in October, she thought it’s time to step out of my comfort zone and go for it! So, she is in for the full experience.