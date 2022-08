Shelter Exercise 11th August 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 09 August 2022 .

The public is advised that due to the recent successful alarm testing in HM Naval Base, the shelter alarms will be tested on 11th August.

A spokesperson for British Forces Gibraltar said: "Announcements via a loudspeaker will be heard in the afternoon. Members of the public should not be concerned; no action is required."