University Of Gibraltar Opens ‘Clearing’ Window

Written by YGTV Team on 09 August 2022 .

The University of Gibraltar has opened their ‘clearing’ or late application window, allowing prospective students to submit their application to study up until Friday 26th August.

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

Clearing’ is an opportunity for prospective students to apply to University outside of the typical application window. The University still has a limited number of places available on the programmes specified below, which may give local students the chance to apply (on a first come first served basis) for a programme commencing this September.

To make clearing as easy as possible, the University has broken the application process down into three simple steps:

1) Select your degree by visiting www.unigib.edu.gi/clearing/, and reading through the programme content, entry requirements and student testimonials.

2) Gather all the documents you will need to submit your application (e.g. personal information, evidence of qualifications, personal statement, references, etc). Full details on the documents you will need to apply are listed on each degree webpage.

3) Click APPLY on your degree webpage of choice and submit your documents.

Prospective students who have any questions about the University’s degree programmes or application process can speak to a member of the Student Experience team by calling +350 200 71000 ext.901, emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visiting the Europa Point Campus.

The University is accepting applications (on a first come first served basis) to the following degree programmes: