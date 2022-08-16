Regiment Welcomes Back Major Pitto

Written by YGTV Team on 16 August 2022 .

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment has welcomed Major John Pitto MBE back as Battalion Second in Command after a two year stint away from the Regiment posted to British Forces Gibraltar (BF Gib), where he was employed as the Operations and Plans officer.

Major Pitto is not a stranger to regimental duty, as he has served as both the Regimental Adjutant and as Sub-Unit Commander for both I and HQ Company previously, where he was instrumental in supporting and delivering against key regimental taskings.



During Major Pitto’s time in BF Gib, he was awarded an MBE for his services as the primary lead in developing plans and supporting against the COVID 19 pandemic, as well as leading with contingency operations within the military environment in respects to a No Negotiated Outcome as a result of the ongoing EU Exit negotiations, and being a force driver in executing charitable events. He most notably played a huge part in organising the successful first ever Armed Forces Day on the Rock which saw Her Majesty’s Naval Base filled by thousands of members of the general public.



Major Pitto took the opportunity when interviewed to thank the outgoing Battalion Second in Command Major Timothy Cumming for his service in the role and said: “I am humbled to have been selected to take on this new role and I am keen to continue in projecting the Regiment forward into the future, especially with the Regiment’s new focus in supporting maritime operations.



“I am aware the new role will bring big new challenges, but I am confident that with my 15 years’ experience in service, I am ready.”



