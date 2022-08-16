Cultural Awards - Nominees Announced

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the nominees for the 2022 Cultural Awards. The Awards celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture and aim to recognise potential, ability, talent, and achievements throughout Gibraltar’s cultural community.

The Cultural Awards Board is comprised of Peter Montegriffo QC, Ernest Gomez, Paula Latin, Andrea Martin-Simpson and Seamus Byrne.



Following a public nomination process they considered all nominations and other individuals and groups which have been active over the last year to decide on a shortlist in each category. The shortlist is based on performances, events and works produced from 1st July 2021 to 30th June 2022.



As part of the process, the public is encouraged to vote for their preferred nominees. The public lines will be launched in September with the support of Gibtelecom who will be providing the telephone numbers. Proceeds from the calls will be donated to the GBC Open Day.



The final shortlist is as follows (in alphabetical order):



YOUTH (24 and Under)



1. Naomi Duarte



This artist has exhibited with Kitchen Studios, was instrumental in an educational mural and a ‘Buddy Bench’ project, also selected to exhibit at Bermondsey, London.



2. Louis Emmitt Stern



Delivered drama masterclasses and workshops in both the UK and Gibraltar. Won the Tony Craze Award for his original play ‘Slippery’. Represented by ‘Berlin Associates’.



3. Monica Popham



Delivered Street Art tours, workshops for young people and awarded 2nd prize at the International Art Competition, won the photographic prize at the Alwani Summer Exhibition. Selected to participate in The Rock Retreat and for the UK Bermondsey exhibition.



SENIOR (25 and Over)



1. Hollie Buhagiar



Composed music for Netflix, Channel 4 and Sky productions. Awarded Best Composer in Paris International Short Film Festival and nominated for further international awards.



2. Lesley Posso



Film editor, nominated for a BAFTA and BIFA for the production ‘Night of the Living Dread’. Won further awards for her editing on other productions.



3. Karl Ullger



Won 2021 international Art Competition, Highly Commended in Spring Visual Arts Competition. Exhibited in Belgium and selected to exhibit in Bermondsey. Produced publication of artworks with proceeds going to GibSams. Shortlisted for Jackson Painting Prize and auctioned artwork for Ukraine.



BEST EDUCATIONAL PROJECT



1. St Bernard’s Upper Primary School



Created a ‘Buddy Bench’ and mural in collaboration with GibSams and Naomi Duarte. Hosted a wellbeing week and ran talks on the importance of mental health.



2. The Rock Retreat



A creative residency for writers and illustrators, focusing on children’s publications, led by professionals, attracting participants from across the world. The workshop leaders delivered talks and sessions to local schools to inspire children.



3. Westside & St Paul’s Schools



A collaboration between Westside School’s English Department and St Paul’s for Year 10 English students to write new reading books and stories for younger students.



4. Zoe Bishop



For her production of ‘The Memory Project’ a fundraiser and collaborative show raising awareness of Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Other initiatives include the interactive ‘Bodies in Flow’ event and workshops for young people.



There will be three extra awards: the CULTURAL AMBASSADOR AWARD, the GCS AWARD FOR EXTRAORDINARY ACHIEVEMENT and the MINISTRY OF CULTURE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD. These awards will be determined by the Board and will be announced at the awards ceremony together with the rest of the winners in each category.



The awards ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday 2nd November 2022 at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre. This year tickets will be available to the public to attend the show, with proceeds raising funds for charity.



