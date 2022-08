Nautilus Project’s 93rd Great Gibraltar Beach Clean

Written by YGTV Team on 19 August 2022 .

CYE-CYL joined the Nautilus Youth Monitors and DofE cohorts yesterday morning at Sandy Bay for their 93rd Great Gibraltar Beach Clean.

A spokesperson for the Nautilus Project said: “In less than an hour, these exemplary teenagers had scoured the shoreline from end to end retrieving a total of 58kg of refuse strewn along the beach. The rubbish was collected, weighed and sorted by Metalrok in a bid to avoid landfill.”

Photos by CYE-CYL