Cetacean Stranding Course

Written by YGTV Team on 22 August 2022 .

The Bottlenose Dolphin Research institute visited Gibraltar last week to train the Nautilus team.

A spokesperson for the Nautilus Project follows below:



The training covered aspects of cetacean biology, adaptations to the marine environment, physiology, behaviour, species identification, cetacean threats and strandings, including response, rescue and data collection.

The aim of this course was to give our youth further opportunities to acquire sufficient knowledge to apply the appropriate techniques used in the field to refloat stranded cetaceans.



Our thanks GSLA and Cityline for the conference rooms and to Nick Pyle from the Duke of Edinburgh Golf Charity for sponsoring the course.